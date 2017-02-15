Newstalk – February 15

How would you rate the snow removal this week? On a score of 1 being bad and 10 being great we here rate it as a 5. We’ve seen better, maybe Commissioner Koty might not want to yell at the workers over the air – oh, that’s right, he’s forbidden to stay on the air waves, isn’t he? Let us know how you rate the removal this week online.

Last week we mentioned that Ward 5 Alderman Mark Niedergang was having his re-election fundraiser last Thursday night. We were wrong, it’s not until Wednesday, March 8. He will be having his re-election fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Olde Magoun Salon, 518 Medford Street, in Magoun Square. Plenty of parking in the lot next door. Come celebrate Ward 5 and Somerville’s progress and challenges, and contribute to our future. Guest speaker: State Representative Christine Barber. MC: Alex the Jester. Complimentary food, cash bar. Suggested Donation: $500, $250, $100, $75. Please come and give what you can. Make checks payable to: Committee to Elect Mark Niedergang, 29 Conwell Street, Somerville, MA 02143.

So far were correct on the re-election rally for Alderman At Large Mary Jo Rossetti on February 28 at Orleans Restaurant in Davis Square across from the parking lot on 65 Holland Street, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Alderman-Lady Mary Jo works very hard for the city, she is always thinking of us the residents. She’s running for re-election and is one of many of the present alderman that is dedicated and listens to the residents here in Somerville.

Happy birthday to a lot of our friends and fellow Villens here this week: Happy birthday this week retired Somerville Police Officer Scott Gamble, who was one of the best for many years. A fixture here in Somerville and sometimes we see him out filling in on special details. We wish him the very best on this, his birthday. Happy birthday to a great friend and well known family name here in the city, Cheryle Snow. She and her husband Wayne are local CPA’s. We wish her the very best on her birthday. Happy birthday also to local union and popular guy Brian Barton, who celebrates this week. We hope he has a great birthday. Happy birthday to recently retired from the Sheriff’s Department, well known local guy Lou Ferrara. We hope he has a great day. Happy Birthday to Patricia Latham a great lady who is a former long time resident. We hope she has a great birthday as well. Happy birthday to Elaine Hill of the Ball Square Hills. Elaine is a great person and a true Somerville lady. We hope she has a great birthday. Happy birthday to local commercial real estate person, well known and a total professional, Bernard Gibbons. We hope he has a great day. Happy birthday to a good guy, Robert Lomanno, who is celebrating this week as well. Happy birthday to all the others not mentioned who are celebrating this week.

We hear our favorite attorney at the local courts, Damien Gillietti – otherwise known as “the Perry Mason” of the Somerville, Cambridge and Malden courthouses – won another case over in Cambridge court. We’re not surprised, he’s the best around in criminal defense.

Happy 26th wedding anniversary to Kathi and Eamon Fee this week. May they both have many more happy years and decades together.

Has anyone noticed they are not able to tune into 98.5 on their radio lately? Residents have been complaining that they have missed football games, especially the Super Bowl, because it seems like another station is broadcasting over 98.5. Instead of listening to their sports station they are hearing inspirational music or static. It has become very frustrating to them when they are trying to listen to the game. If anyone else has noticed this problem let us know. Leave a comment online or give us a call and let us know if you have noticed the same problem.

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The same goes for this in Newstalk. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.

The Belmont Senior Center is hosting Who Will Represent Your Choices for Medical Care?, a panel discussion on March 7 at 1:15 p.m. The session will provide practical tools for people facing a decision about who to choose as their health care agent and making health care decisions. The panel will include Lt. Kristin Daley, Dr. Rebecca Warner from Cambridge Health Alliance, and a health care planning specialist from Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services. Topics include what to do in the absence of a health care proxy and how to inform first responders and medical providers of your wishes and choices for the care you want. Please RSVP to Lil Hartman at lhartman@belmont-ma.gov.

Somerville Songwriter Sessions at the Armory Cafe presents a concert with singer, songwriter, guitarists Geoff Bartley, Steven Pelland and Terry Kitchen on Saturday, March 4. The concert will feature a solo set by each artist, followed by a round robin song swap. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. with a short open mic, and admission is $10. The Armory Cafe is at 191 Highland Avenue, Somerville. For more information call 617-718-2191 or visit artsatthearmory.org or www.facebook.com/SomervilleSongwriterSessions. Email somervillesongwriter@gmail.com to reserve an open mic slot.

The City-Wide Swim Meet at the Kennedy Pool will be held on Saturday, March 4, 12:00-4:00 p.m. Students can compete in the backstroke, freestyle/crawl stroke, breaststroke, or butterfly. Sign up for a chance to help your school claim the City-wide Swim Meet trophy. To sign up, stop by the Kennedy Pool, 5 Cherry Street, call the pool (617-629-5445) or sign up online at www.somerville.k12.ma.us/pool.