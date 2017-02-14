Somerville Police Crime Log February 6 – February 11

Arrests :

Tesris Ceneus, February 6, 8:54 a.m., arrested at Great River Rd. on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and possession of a class B drug.

Katherine England, of 1613 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, February 9, 12:58 a.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on charges of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, resisting arrest, motor vehicle lights violation.

Patrick Dooley, of 10 Waitt Ct., Revere, February 10, 12:04 a.m., arrested at College Ave. on charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and on a warrant charge of assault and battery on a family or household member.

John Fraser, of 201 Chelsea St., Everett, February 10, 10:40 a.m., arrested at Inner Belt Rd. on warrant charges of use of a motor vehicle without authority, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.

Ronald Pereira, of 656 Somerville Ave., February 11, 1:20 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on charges of utter counterfeit note and disorderly conduct.

Corey Phillips, of 144 Jerome St., Medford, February 11, 6:27 p.m., arrested at Summit St. on charges of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Matthew Murphy, of 20 Fellsway West, February 11, 7:14 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on a warrant charge of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.