Community Meetings to take place as scheduled Mon., Feb. 13

The Somerville by Design Davis Square Planning Meeting and the Nunziato Stormwater and Park Project Meeting will both take place as planned on Monday, February 13.

The Somerville by Design Davis Square Planning Meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Somerville Baptist Church, 31 College Ave., in Davis Square. It is the first in a series of five meetings open to all community members to help plan next steps for Davis Square development and infrastructure improvements while preserving the square’s character. More information can be found on the online at www.somervillebydesign.com.

The Nunziato Stormwater and Park Project Meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Somerville High School Library, 81 Highland Ave. (please use main SHS entrance). Nunziato field and dog park is the location of an important stormwater infrastructure project aimed at ameliorating flooding in the Union Square neighborhood in times of intense rain events. Upon completion of the infrastructure project, the park will be renovated to include a new natural grass playing field, dog park and seating areas. Please join the conversation by attending the community meetings. More information: Luisa Oliveira at 617-625-6600 ext. 2529, or e-mail LOliveira@somervillema.gov.