Somerville Declares Snow Emergency Effective Sunday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

In accordance with the City’s Snow Emergency Procedures, Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone has declared a snow emergency for the City of Somerville to go into effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 12. Residents can begin moving their cars now to the EVEN-numbered side of the street (unless posted signage states otherwise). Those unable to find parking on the correct side of the street may park in any municipal or school parking lot beginning immediately and may remain there for the duration of the emergency, but must be moved within two hours of the end of the emergency. Ticketing and towing will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday for cars not moved to the correct side of the street or to a municipal or school lot. Full snow emergency and snow removal policies may be found on the City’s website at www.somervillema.gov/snow.

Again, as a reminder, this is the first winter season where cars must park on the EVEN SIDE of the street during snow emergencies (unless otherwise posted). Please review posted signage on your street.

All Somerville Public Schools will be closed on Monday. Sunday Recreation activities will continue as scheduled. Monday afternoon and evening recreation and sports activities to be determined. Some City Hall office open Monday (please call first). Library schedule for Monday to be determined. Trash pickup will continue as scheduled Monday.

Residents are also reminded that property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks abutting their property within 6 daylight hours of the end of snowfall. In cases of extreme snowfall or difficult conditions, the City may extend timelines for snow removal. All changes will be announced in advance.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the City’s alert system to receive notification by phone, email and/or text message in the event of emergencies or with important information for your neighborhood. Residents may also sign up for alerts by calling 311 (617-666-3311 from cell phones or outside the city).

Snow Emergency Policies:

A snow emergency may be declared whenever four or more inches of snow are predicted. City officials closely monitor storm forecasts through various means, and will use all available information to make an informed decision as swiftly as possible. Once a snow emergency has been declared, residents will be notified via multiple lines of communication, including:

Citywide alerts ;

; City Cable TV (Channel 22 for Comcast customers, Channel 13 for RCN customers) and Educational TV (Channel 15);

(Channel 22 for Comcast customers, Channel 13 for RCN customers) and (Channel 15); Local TV, radio and print media;

Postings on City social media feeds, including: Facebook: www.facebook.com/SomervilleCity; www.facebook.com/311Somerville Twitter : @SomervilleCity; @311Somerville

City website : www.somervillema.gov

Flashing blue lights activated at 22 key intersections in the City (when lights are flashing, a snow emergency is in effect).

Parking Regulations During a Snow Emergency:

Once a snow emergency goes into effect, vehicle owners have four hours (unless otherwise noted) to move their vehicles to the EVEN-numbered side of the street (unless otherwise posted), or they may be ticketed and towed. Municipal and school lots will be made available at no cost to residents during snow emergencies. It is important that vehicles only be parked on one side of the street as noted above to ensure plows can make all roads accessible and safe, particularly for emergency vehicles.