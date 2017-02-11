What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

On this episode of Somerville Neighborhood News, we take a look at Mayor Curtatone’s State of the City Address. Somerville High School opens a publicly run Fabrication Laboratory. East Somerville Community School presents the annual Martin Luther King Day event. Record crowds attend the Boston Women’s March.

Somerville Neighborhood News is a production of Somerville Community Access Television, made by professional journalists, volunteers and staff. The half-hour news show has as its mission to provide a lively, informative newscast focusing on the events, issues and information impacting Somerville residents. Want to get more involved in Somerville Neighborhood News? Learn more below!

Free Journalism 101 Workshop:

Are you seeing stories in your community that aren’t being told? Do want to help hold your local government more accountable? Do you need an excuse to go meet new people, see new places and indulge your curiosity?

Come join Somerville Neighborhood News for this free workshop! We’ll train you on the importance of a free press, your rights as a reporter and what it means to be a part of community news. This introductory training will get you up to speed on the basics of being an SNN reporter and the ethics you should keep in mind along the way. To help you get started on your first piece we’ll break down the steps of a good news story, workshop any ideas you may have and answer whatever questions come to mind.

Journalism 101 Workshop | Saturday, February 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Free.

RSVP to Erica Jones to secure your spot at ejones@scatvsomerville.org.