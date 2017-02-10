LEGOLAND Patriots Pride

To celebrate the Patriots Super Bowl win, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston is offering $5 off admission for anyone wearing Patriots gear through Sunday, February 12. In addition, visitors can check out the true to size LEGO replica of the Vince Lombardi trophy that will be on display in the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston shop throughout the week. One lucky winner can also win the chance for tickets and a private meet and greet with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston Master Model Builder Megan Amaral and the trophy! The contest is being run through LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston’s Facebook page. LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston opens daily at 10:00 a.m. and advance tickets are suggested. For more information, check out their website: https://boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.