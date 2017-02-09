Somerville Snow Emergency Ends Fri. Feb. 10 at 6 a.m.

CARS IN LOTS: Residents parked in municipal or school lots during the snow emergency have a two-hour window to move their vehicles after the end of a snow emergency. Cars still parked in municipal and school lots after 8 a.m. Friday may be subject to ticketing and towing to ensure crews are able to safely plow lots.

PERMIT VISIBILITY: Please note that by 6 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11 (24 hours after the end of the snow emergency), residential or visitor parking permits must be cleared of snow and visible or the vehicle may be ticketed.

SNOW REMOVAL FROM VEHICLES: Please note that by 6 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 (48 hours after the end of the emergency), your vehicle must be fully cleared of snow to avoid ticketing.

SIDEWALK SHOVELING: To allow safe passage for all and to avoid being ticketed, clear snow from your sidewalks within 6 daylight hours of the end of snowfall (by 1 p.m. Friday). A path at least 36-inches wide is required to allow wheelchair passage. If you are a senior or are otherwise physically unable to shovel, please call the Council on Aging during normal business hours to sign up in advance for assistance during the NEXT storm. For assistance immediately, the independent website www.snowcrew.org may be able to match you with a volunteer.

HOW TO HELP: If you are able, please consider assisting neighbors who may need help with shoveling and consider checking in on elderly neighbors or others who may need additional assistance.

SCHEDULED ACTIVITIES: Schools will remain closed on Friday, but City offices will be open for normal business hours and libraries will open with a delayed start. Afternoon and evening activities will go on as scheduled.

THANK YOU & MORE INFO: We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this storm. For more information on post-snow policies, please visit www.somervillema.gov/snow.

For more information or to make a non-emergency service request, please dial 311 (627-666-3311 from outside Somerville) or visit the City’s website, www.somervillema.gov. 311 may also be contacted via fb.com/311Somerville, @311somerville, and the 311 app for iOS or Android.