Be sure to move your car

Ticketing and towing began at 4 a.m. Thursday for cars that were not moved to the correct side of the street or to a municipal or school lot.

Once a snow emergency goes into effect, vehicle owners have four hours (unless otherwise noted) to move their vehicles to the EVEN-numbered side of the street (unless otherwise posted), or they may be ticketed and towed. Municipal and school lots will be made available at no cost to residents during snow emergencies. It is important that vehicles only be parked on one side of the street as noted above to ensure plows can make all roads accessible and safe, particularly for emergency vehicles.

Full snow emergency and snow removal policies may be found on the City’s website at www.somervillema.gov/snow