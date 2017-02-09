Brown School receives Award at State House Ceremony

Somerville’s Benjamin G. Brown School was among a select group of schools from across the Commonwealth to be recognized as a Massachusetts Commendation school in a ceremony at the Boston State House earlier this week.

The Brown School became the district’s first school to be designated a MA Commendation School, a subset of Level 1 schools. Commendation Schools are recognized for their high achievement, high progress, and/or narrowing of proficiency gaps.

Multiple criteria are used to determine eligibility for Commendation School designation, including being within the top 10% of schools (90th percentile) in the same school type category for both the aggregate and the high needs subgroups for ELA and Math, and showing a demonstrated improvement in the Composite Performance Index (CPI) for all subgroups in both ELA and Math over the most recent four school years.

Congratulations, Brown School!

 
