Our View of the Times – February 8

In what could only be termed a comeback for the ages, our beloved New England Patriots won the big game last Sunday. Our heartfelt appreciation goes out for their stunning achievements this past season. They played great, and we love them for it.

We congratulate the Atlanta Falcons for an outstanding season and the tremendous effort that they put into the championship final. Their players and fans have much to be proud of, and their post-season accomplishments are duly noted.

In spite of the political divisions and the trials and travails that we all must endure at this time, New England sports fans are walking a little taller this week, and smiling a bit more broadly.

This achievement makes us mindful of how much we appreciate the role that sports and fitness plays in living healthy, happy lives; how important balancing physical activity with our often too cerebral existence is; and teaching us – and especially our children – the value of good sportsmanship and the spirit of fair competition.

We don’t need a Super Bowl title to remind us of these things, but when our team steps up and earns one, this invariably happens.

So, as we collectively celebrate our team’s victory and exercise our bragging rights for all the world to see, let us also be gracious in and humble as we do so. This is the championship way.