Letter to the Editor – February 8

The 241st Marine Corps Birthday was held on November 10, 2016 to benefit Toys for Tots. I would like to thank the following businesses, organizations and individuals that supported the fundraiser:

Jim Hogan, Porter Square Veterinarian, Mario & Trish Massina, Kay McCarthy, George L. Doherty Funeral Service, Elsta Gould, Shaw’s – Porter Square, Harriet McLaughlin, Foundry – Elm St. in Davis Square, Chuck Johnston, Atlas Liquors, Ball Square Fine Wines, Dilboy Post Auxiliary, Mike’s Food & Spirits, Medford VFW Post 1012, Broadway Brake, American Legion Post 19, and Wedgewood Crane-Connolly Insurance Co.

An additional thanks to Congressman Michael E. Capuano, State Representative Timothy Toomey, Jr., Alderman at Large John M (Jack) Connolly, Jr., Alderman at Large Dennis Michael Sullivan and Alderman at Large Mary Jo Rossetti. I appreciate that these five public officials took time out of their busy schedules to support the fundraiser.

I greatly appreciate the efforts of my committee and its chairman, Mark Kiloren. A special thanks to Diane Ferola who went above and beyond the call of duty, as usual. I truly appreciate all of Diane’s hard work before and after the event to make it a true success, especially the preparation and cleanup of the hall so it was ready for Veterans’ Day.

My thanks to all who participated in this event that allowed us to present a check for $1763.00 to Toys for Tots.

Respectfully Submitted,

Robert Hardy

Commander VFW Post 529

