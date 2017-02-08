‘Bring It On’ at SHS

This year’s Somerville High School musical, Bring It On – The Musical, featuring SHS Highlander cheerleaders, takes audiences on a high-flying journey filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness.

Tickets are on sale now at www.shsma.booktix.com for this energetic musical production. Shows are February 9 and 10 at 7:00 p.m. and February 11 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., at the Somerville High School Auditorium.

For more information, visit www.somerville.k12.ma.us/musical. Due to high school themes and language, parental guidance is suggested.

Bitingly relevant, sprinkled with sass and inspired by the hit film, Bring It On The Musical takes audiences on a high-flying journey that is filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness.

Uniting some of the freshest and funniest creative minds on Broadway, Bring It On features an original story by Tony Award winner, Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer, Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Broadway lyricist, Amanda Green (High Fidelity), and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Campbell is cheer-royalty at Truman High School and her senior year should prove the most cheertastic – she’s been named captain of the squad! But, an unexpected redistricting has forced her to spend her final year of high school at the neighboring hard-knock Jackson High School. Despite having the deck stacked against her, Campbell befriends the dance crew girls and, along with their headstrong and hardworking leader, Danielle, manages to form a powerhouse squad for the ultimate competition – the National Championships.