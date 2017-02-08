Newstalk – February 8

The Somerville Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Breakfast with U.S. Representative Michael Capuano takes place at the Holiday Inn, 30 Washington Street, on Thursday, February 9. Doors open at 7:45 a.m., Buffet breakfast at 8:00 a.m. Sponsored by Winter Hill Bank. $25 Chamber members, $35 Non-members. RSVP with name(s) and affiliation(s) for you and your guest(s) to smackey@somervillechamber.org.

**********************

Congratulations to our own Doug Holder who was recently recognized as Artist of the Month for February by the Somerville Arts Council. Recognition well deserved. Of course were partial, we think he should be Artist of the Year. He is extremely talented and a truly sincere and nice guy!

**********************

Coming up this Thursday on the 8th, Ward 5 Alderman Mark Niedergang will be having a re-election fundraiser, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Olde Magoun Salon, 518 Medford St. in Magoun Square. Plenty of parking in the lot next door. Come celebrate Ward 5 and Somerville’s progress and challenges, and contribute to our future! Guest speaker: State Representative Christine Barber. MC: Alex the Jester. Complimentary food, cash bar. Suggested Donation: $500, $250, $100, $75. Please come and give what you can! Make checks payable to: Committee to Elect Mark Niedergang, 29 Conwell Street, Somerville, MA 02143

**********************

There will be a re-election rally for Alderman At Large Mary Jo Rossetti on February 28 at Orleans Restaurant in Davis Square, across from the parking lot on 65 Holland St., beginning at 6:00 p.m. Mary Jo works very hard for the city. She is always thinking of us, the residents. She’s one of many of the present aldermen that are dedicated and listen to the residents of Somerville.

**********************

Happy birthday to a few of our friends and fellow Villens here this week: Happy birthday this week Ward 3 Alderman Bob McWatters, a great guy, dedicated to his work and a man of his word. We hope he has a great birthday this week, all week long as a matter of fact. Happy birthday to Eleanor Pye, who was born and grew up here in the city and still has strong roots in Somerville. A great lady from a great family. Best wishes for a fantastic day. Happy birthday to Jason Riberio, a young guy with a head on his shoulders. He’s smart, a hard worker and a family guy. We hope Jason has a great day for himself. Happy birthday to Harry Vaughan, who’s family came from Somerville and many still recognize the name. We hope he has a very happy birthday.

**********************

There’s a new website in town. Check it out at www.somervillema.com. The Somerville Times is on the site. Also check out www.medfordma.com. Someone asked online why we keep these two websites in Newstalk. We guess it’s because we like them.

**********************

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The same goes for this in Newstalk. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

**********************

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.

**********************

Our condolences to the family of Bertha Casey, who recently passed away here in the city and was waked at Doherty’s the other day. Our sincere condolences to her entire family and friends.

**********************

The mayor has been seen a lot on TV lately, and just recently on Tuesday he was being interviewed while the Patriots parade was happening.

**********************

Now we hear in Ward 1 there is a serious challenger coming out to take on the Ward 1 Alderman as well as Ward 4. And we’re even hearing rumors in Ward 5. The At-Large looks like four incumbents so far and four challengers. One more and we have a primary.

**********************

The Somerville High School Scholarship Foundation will hold their Annual Meeting on Monday, February 13, in the Gallery 81 conference room at Somerville High School at 7 p.m. when we will elect directors to 3-year terms, and have a report presented on foundation finances. This meeting is for current officers, directors, and members. New members are welcome. For information, contact Noreen Santucci, correspondence secretary, at: NFSLEARN@aol.com or phone 617-448-0145.

**********************

The Brian Higgins Foundation invites you to join the fun at one of Somerville’s biggest community nights of the year, the Brian Higgins Foundation Trivia Night! The event takes place March 23, 6:30 p.m. at Tufts University’s Cousens Gym. The celebration includes a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, and numerous raffles. A light dinner and cash bar will be available. The trivia portion of the evening consists of a friendly competition between teams in various categories. $25 donation per person, up to 10 people per team, due by March 1, 2017. Proceeds from the event benefit the Brian Higgins Foundation work in support of youth with special needs. Visitwww.thebrianhigginsfoundation.org for more information about the foundation’s work.

**********************

Order up a scoop or two at Gracie’s on Thursday, February 9! 20% of sales will benefit RESPOND’s work to end domestic violence. Gracie’s Ice Cream is at 22 Union Square in Somerville, on the corner of Washington and Somerville Ave. Can’t make it, but want to show your support? Make a donation at www.respondinc.org/donate.

**********************

The City of Somerville seeks qualified candidates to work as a Crossing Guard for the current school year. Morning shift is 7:15 – 8:30 a.m.; afternoon shift is 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. Assignments to specific work sites will be determined. Access to motor vehicle preferred. Must pass a pre-employment CORI and drug screen. Salary is $34.33 per day for working both morning and afternoon shifts. Applications must be submitted to and are available at the City Hall Personnel Office, 93 Highland Avenue, Somerville MA 02143. You can also fax (617-666-4426) or email resume to: employment_opportunities@somervillema.gov or to the Somerville Police School Safety Officer Sean Sylvester: ssylvester@police.somerville.ma.us

**********************

The Equity and Inclusion Conversation Series, hosted by the City of Somerville, continues this winter with several conversations scheduled in February and March. Stay tuned for more information on the topic of each conversation. The first conversation in this part of the series is Thursday, February 16, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Tufts Administration Building, 167 Holland St.

**********************

Who doesn’t have fond memories of middle school? Well, probably everyone. In any case, the Union Square Semi-Formal includes stops at four different businesses. Your ticket includes an ice cream from Gracie’s, along with special drink selections at Juliet, The Independent, and Brass Union. Since it’s a Semi-Formal, they will be playing your favorite music from middle school dances. And since it’s a Semi-Formal, semi-formal attire is suggested. Go with a group of friends, or ask your sweetheart, this is the Semi-Formal and it doesn’t matter who you go with, you just have to show up. Attendees will start at Gracie’s and Juliet and then head over to The Indo and Brass Union. More details soon, and additional info on the Facebook event page. Saturday, February 11, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Gracie’s Ice Cream, 22 Union Square.