Somerville Police Crime Log January 30 – February 6

Arrests :

Jonathan Cuevas, of 35 Lucerne St., Boston, January 30, 2:41 p.m., arrested at Foley St. on warrant charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering, improper use of a credit card, felony daytime breaking and entering, receiving stolen property under $250, and receiving stolen property over $250.

Jose Portillo, of 691 Broadway, Chelsea, January 31, 6:57 a.m., arrested at Alewife Brook Pkwy. on warrant charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of property damage.

William Webster, of 5 Main St., Malden, January 31, 9:38 a.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and number plate violation.

Luis Cepeda, of 112 Southampton St., Boston, January 31, 12:43 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on a charge of larceny over $250.

David Seibel, of 90 Morrison Ave., February 3, 8:52 a.m., arrested at Morrison Ave. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a family or household member.

Fedley Frederick, of 17 Medford St., Medford, February 3, 12:47 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on a charge of possession or use of counterfeit receipts.

Kasey Owens, of 328 Pearl St., Malden, February 4, 2:08 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and state highway traffic violation 7.

Franklin Argueta, of 273 Maverick St., East Boston, February 4, 3:03 p.m., arrested at Temple St. on charges of conspiracy to violate drug law, drug possession to distribute, and possession of a class C drug.

Felipe Leao, of 8 Hinckley St., February 4, 3:03 p.m., arrested at Temple St. on charges of conspiracy to violate drug law and drug possession to distribute.

Doreen Koenig, of 23 Wildwood Rd., Medford, February 4, 8:53 p.m., arrested at Lowell St. on charges of leaving the scene of property damage and operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Christian Ahearn, of 184 Main St., Everett, February 6, 12:54 a.m., arrested at Broadway on charges of possession of a class E drug, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.