We Are #OneSomerville: Sanctuary City rally traffic advisory

Join The Welcome Project, City of Somerville (Official), and your neighbors on the Somerville High School concourse in showing support for our Sanctuary City (2017 is the 30th anniversary of Somerville becoming a Sanctuary City) and all members of our community. The rally will feature a short speaking program and musical performances.

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2017, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location:

Somerville High School

81 Highland Ave.

Concourse

Somerville, MA 02143

In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the Somerville High School Auditorium.

#OneSomerville

Motorist & Cyclist Advisory

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, motorists and cyclists are asked to avoid Highland Ave. between School St. and Walnut St., due to a scheduled event that may require the closure of that stretch of Highland Ave. until approximately 1 p.m. The “We Are One Somerville: Sanctuary City Rally,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and large crowds on and around the Somerville High School concourse are possible before, during, and after the event, which will also feature some brief live music.

Public safety officials will be stationed in the immediate area to assist with traffic flow. While no side streets in the area will be utilized, side streets including Prescott St., Putnam St., and Vinal Ave. will be closed to through traffic. During the event, residents of those streets will be able to access and exit them via Summer St.

Visit www.mbta.com for information on changes to bus routes along Highland Ave.

If you have any questions, please call 311 (617-666-3311). Thank you.

Cost: FREE

Need special assistance? Request accommodations