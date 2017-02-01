Mayor renews commitment to Somerville Sanctuary City status

By Joe Ruvido

Mayor Joe Curtatone doubled-down on his promise to keep Somerville’s Sanctuary City status in the face of threats from President Donald Trump to revoke federal funding from such cities.

Trump issued an executive order last week that calls for the building of wall along the US-Mexico border, an increase in the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Troops, and an end to federal funding for Sanctuary Cities. Somerville began its Sanctuary City status in 1987 under mayor Eugene Brune.

So-called Sanctuary Cities do not require local law enforcement to question immigration status of citizens, and do not fund the enforcement of immigration laws. For example, on a normal traffic stop, a Somerville police officer cannot inquire about a subject’s immigration status, nor will they report that status to ICE (unless in the case of a violent crime or felony).

Many critics argue that Sanctuary Cities aid in harboring criminals and fugitives from the law, a claim that Curtatone strongly refutes. “We collaborate with state and federal law enforcement. We always remove dangerous people from our communities.”

Somerville goes further than its hands-off approach to immigration enforcement, actively encouraging diversity and inclusiveness in the community. Groups like The Welcome Project and SomerViva assist immigrants and non-native speakers with job placement, translation, and community organizing. Volunteer ESL groups meet nightly to teach English-language grammar and promote inter-cultural exchange.

Curtatone’s personal story helped frame his views on immigration and Somerville’s Sanctuary City status. His parents immigrated from Italy and Italian was his first language.

“I’m the son of working-class Italian immigrants,” boasted a proud Curtatone, recalling the hard work he saw in his parents growing up. Many of his neighbors were also first-generation immigrants from the periphery of Europe. “My neighbors were from countries like Portugal, Ireland, Spain and Italy. Everyone made incredible contributions to Somerville and this country.”

In the early decades of the 20th century, America received upwards of 20million immigrants from Central, Southern and Eastern Europe. Of those about 4 million were Italian immigrants. Others were Eastern European Jews escaping persecution, Irish escaping famine and Central Europeans displaced by World War I.

Trump’s threat to revoke federal funding from Sanctuary Cities could affect Somerville to the tune of $5-6 million dollars. Programs in the city backed by federal funds help students, veterans, and public safety officials alike. When asked what the city will do if faced with the cuts, Mayor Curtatone was adamant that the programs will remain in place. “We’ll find the money,” said the mayor, “these people are our most vulnerable, the people that Trump promised to protect in his campaign.”

It is unclear at this time when the funding cuts might take effect. Some funding streams can be cut by the Department of Homeland Security, others may require congress to pass legislation to reduce funding.

Curtatone’s tough and defiant rhetoric was shared by fellow Sanctuary City Mayors Marty Walsh (Boston), Bill DiBlasio (NYC) and Rahm Emmanuel (Chicago) who face the same threat of losing federal funds under Trump’s Executive Order. When asked if he’s worried about speaking out so strongly against the new President, Curtatone stayed on message. “I’m not going to run away from who I am or what Somerville stands for. We are proud of who we are.”

Supporters of the Sanctuary City movement in Somerville are invited to join The Welcome Project, City of Somerville (Official), and your neighbors on the Somerville High School concourse, 81 Highland Ave., on Saturday, February 4, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for the We are One Somerville rally.

2017 is the 30th anniversary of Somerville becoming a Sanctuary City and all members of our community are invited. The rally will feature a short speaking program and musical performances. In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the Somerville High School Auditorium.