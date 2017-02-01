Mayor renews commitment to Somerville Sanctuary City status

By Joe Ruvido
Mayor Joe Curtatone doubled-down on his promise to keep Somerville’s Sanctuary City status in the face of threats from President Donald Trump to revoke federal funding from such cities.
Trump issued an executive order last week that calls for the building of wall along the US-Mexico border, an increase in the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Troops, and an end to federal funding for Sanctuary Cities. Somerville began its Sanctuary City status in 1987 under mayor Eugene Brune.
So-called Sanctuary Cities do not require local law enforcement to question immigration status of citizens, and do not fund the enforcement of immigration laws. For example, on a normal traffic stop, a Somerville police officer cannot inquire about a subject’s immigration status, nor will they report that status to ICE (unless in the case of a violent crime or felony).
Many critics argue that Sanctuary Cities aid in harboring criminals and fugitives from the law, a claim that Curtatone strongly refutes. “We collaborate with state and federal law enforcement. We always remove dangerous people from our communities.”
Somerville goes further than its hands-off approach to immigration enforcement, actively encouraging diversity and inclusiveness in the community. Groups like The Welcome Project and SomerViva assist immigrants and non-native speakers with job placement, translation, and community organizing. Volunteer ESL groups meet nightly to teach English-language grammar and promote inter-cultural exchange.
Curtatone’s personal story helped frame his views on immigration and Somerville’s Sanctuary City status. His parents immigrated from Italy and Italian was his first language.
“I’m the son of working-class Italian immigrants,” boasted a proud Curtatone, recalling the hard work he saw in his parents growing up. Many of his neighbors were also first-generation immigrants from the periphery of Europe. “My neighbors were from countries like Portugal, Ireland, Spain and Italy. Everyone made incredible contributions to Somerville and this country.”
In the early decades of the 20th century, America received upwards of 20million immigrants from Central, Southern and Eastern Europe. Of those about 4 million were Italian immigrants. Others were Eastern European Jews escaping persecution, Irish escaping famine and Central Europeans displaced by World War I.
Trump’s threat to revoke federal funding from Sanctuary Cities could affect Somerville to the tune of $5-6 million dollars. Programs in the city backed by federal funds help students, veterans, and public safety officials alike. When asked what the city will do if faced with the cuts, Mayor Curtatone was adamant that the programs will remain in place. “We’ll find the money,” said the mayor, “these people are our most vulnerable, the people that Trump promised to protect in his campaign.”
It is unclear at this time when the funding cuts might take effect. Some funding streams can be cut by the Department of Homeland Security, others may require congress to pass legislation to reduce funding.
Curtatone’s tough and defiant rhetoric was shared by fellow Sanctuary City Mayors Marty Walsh (Boston), Bill DiBlasio (NYC) and Rahm Emmanuel (Chicago) who face the same threat of losing federal funds under Trump’s Executive Order. When asked if he’s worried about speaking out so strongly against the new President, Curtatone stayed on message. “I’m not going to run away from who I am or what Somerville stands for. We are proud of who we are.”
Supporters of the Sanctuary City movement in Somerville are invited to join The Welcome Project, City of Somerville (Official), and your neighbors on the Somerville High School concourse, 81 Highland Ave., on Saturday, February 4, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for the We are One Somerville rally.
2017 is the 30th anniversary of Somerville becoming a Sanctuary City and all members of our community are invited. The rally will feature a short speaking program and musical performances. In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the Somerville High School Auditorium.
Colorado Legislature has a bill going to the floor allowing victims of terrorist actions the right to sue public officials who are involved in Sanctuary Cities. Said politicians will face criminal action also. only a few were delayed entry while over 300,000 gained access last weekend. When President Obama banned Iraqi’s for several months there was no media hype and no demonstrations. It is wrong that we are prioritizing the rights of non citizens above those of citizens of this country. ACLU representing non citizens is wrong. It was in the paper years back that the ACLU would not represent an elderly woman losing her home.
I have no problem with the Us taking immigrants, we built the nation on this premise, but it has to be legally, We as a nation state or city can chose which laws to follow and ones we don’t ignore, MR MAYOR, You Re violating the law.I keep hearing a violation to constitutional rights, only our citizens are protected by this,.. Hey mr Mayor when the funding gets cut off just raise the taxes, you can do it just like your and th boards crazy raises… We live in a democracy that needs to change, too many long term politicians not doing their job, they are in a position of service not entitlement. If we want change in this country we have to vote for it. REMEBER COME ELECTION TIME LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD. And votin some new board members and let’s get someone to run against Joe,
The best way to help the “undocumented” immigrants is to engage the INS (immigration services) and officially document their status.
The question of Sanctuary City status goes to the heart of the questions: Should we enforce the rule of law? and, Should we encourage illegal immigration? This country has prided itself on welcoming immigrants LEGALLY, and should continue to do so. However, calling oneself a Sanctuary City is a signal to all that we don’t really care about the law. We all recognize that the law is only as good as its enforcement, (i.e. the sign may say speed limit 65, but everyone knows you will never get a ticket for going 70, so 65 is not really the speed limit). Similarly, people know they can come and work in this country illegally, because they know they can, and do, get away with it. Undocumented immigrants do not pay income tax. Is this fair to citizens? As a taxpayer, I don’t think so. Why should only part of the population, (who play by the rules), be penalized, and forced to pay for others who do knowingly violate the law? Cutting in line, cheating, or not chipping in, are things people, otherwise, recognize as unfair. So, why does Somerville not see this? Political correctness, and the messiness of now having to deal with people who have come here illegally, and the sympathy for their children are all reasons. However, either we are a country of laws, that are fairly enforced, or we are not. The mayor and Somerville are on the wrong side of this issue. Regardless of how sympathetic one might be to individual cases, the government should only encourage LEGAL immigration.
Never forget the Bowling Green Massacre.