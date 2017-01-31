Somerville Police Crime Log January 25– 30

Arrests :

Janielson Desouza, of 70 Cottage Ave., Everett, January 25, 7:20 a.m., arrested at Franklin St. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, criminal uninsured motor vehicle, and speeding.

Yolanda Barros, of 253 Grove St., Brockton, January 25, 7:46 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Dante Gomes, of 26 Juniper St., Roxbury, January 25, 7:46 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Antonio Rodrigues-Deoliveira, of 49 White Ave., Watertown, January 27, 10:04 p.m., arrested at Broadway on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor second offense, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Stephen McDermott, of 82 Crescent St., Quincy, January 29, 3:06 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a warrant charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Aaron Ravanales-Lopez, January 29, 5:45 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on warrant charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering and trespassing.

Abner Bernadeau, of 112 Crescent St., Waltham, January 30, 12:20 a.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on charges of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, speeding, drug possession to distribute, and failure to signal.

Michael Puckerin, January 30, 1:00 a.m., arrested at Lower Campus Rd. on a charge of trespassing and on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, larceny over $250, and speeding.