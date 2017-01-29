Middlesex DA seeking public’s help with Shawn Clark’s murder

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and law enforcement authorities are requesting assistance from the public on the anniversary date of the murder of a store owner in Malden on January 29, 2013.

It has been four years since the shooting death of Shawn Clark at Patriot Skateboards at 804 Main Street in Malden. Since the incident occurred, Malden Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office have devoted many resources and hours to investigating the circumstances of Clark’s death. Authorities have made some progress, but no one has been charged in connection with the crime.

“Today is especially difficult for the family and loved ones of Shawn Clark,” said District Attorney Ryan. “Exactly four years ago, Shawn Clark was murdered. Anyone who feels they may have information pertinent to the investigation, or who may recognize one of the suspects from the video, is encouraged to contact the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office or the Malden Police Department.”

Today, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is once again releasing video surveillance from the store from the day the murder occurred in an effort to identify two suspects who were involved in the incident. The video can be viewed here. Please note in particular the facial and bodily appearances of the suspects and the clothing that they are wearing.

Based on the video surveillance inside the store and witness interviews, it is believed that two males entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m., on January 29, 2013 and a confrontation ensued with Shawn Clark, the proprietor. Clark was shot multiple times by one of the two males. Both males then fled the scene.

The Massachusetts State Police and Malden Police Department are actively investigating the case and pursuing leads.

Members of the public with information that they believe may be helpful to the investigation may contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Malden Police at (781) 397-7171.

The prosecutor assigned to this case is Assistant District Attorney Chris Tarrant. The Victim Witness Advocate is Danielle DeMeo.