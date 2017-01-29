We Are One Somerville: Sanctuary City rally

February 4, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m, join The Welcome Project, City of Somerville (Official), and your neighbors on the Somerville High School concourse in showing support for our Sanctuary City (2017 is the 30th anniversary of Somerville becoming a Sanctuary City) and all members of our community. The rally will feature a short speaking program and musical performances.

In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the Somerville High School Auditorium.