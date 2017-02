Overvaluation abatement applications due in the Assessors’ Office by Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. sharp. Drop offs, fax, and e-mails must be in the Assessors’ Office by 4:30 p.m. sharp. However, applications will be considered timely filed if postmarked by the US postal service no later than February 1, 2017.