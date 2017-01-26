Special report on senators’ votes on pay raise

Senate approves pay hikes

By Bob Katzen

The Senate today 31-9, approved the $18 million pay raise package for legislators, judges and constitutional officers. The House yesterday approved the package on a 116-44 vote.

Only final House and Senate approval are needed before the measure goes to Gov. Charlie Baker who is likely to veto it. The House and Senate each have the necessary two thirds vote to override a veto.

HOW SENATORS VOTED ON THE PAY RAISE (H 54)

Here is how local senators voted.

(A Yes” vote is for the pay raise. A “No” vote is against it.)

Sen. Patricia Jehlen Yes

