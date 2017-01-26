Special report on senators’ votes on pay raise

Pages
Senate approves pay hikes
By Bob Katzen
The Senate today 31-9, approved the $18 million pay raise package for legislators, judges and constitutional officers. The House yesterday approved the package on a 116-44 vote.
Only final House and Senate approval are needed before the measure goes to Gov. Charlie Baker who is likely to veto it. The House and Senate each have the necessary two thirds vote to override a veto.
HOW SENATORS VOTED ON THE PAY RAISE (H 54)
Here is how local senators voted.
(A Yes” vote is for the pay raise. A “No” vote is against it.)
Sen. Patricia Jehlen Yes
The Bacon Hill gang just doesn’t get it? Outright stupid? Well if they go through with it hopefully they will feel the Hammer of Hell from the voters come their next election. Demise of the democrat party? Yes
One Legislative leader, Rep. DeLeo named as an unindicted co-conspirator by Carmen Ortiz United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Some members of the Congress attending those closed door meetings where stock tips and land deals were given to them so they could illegally make money with the info they received.
The Democrats have done a great job of screwing their constituents. The good politicians are vastly outnumbered by the bad. Well there are plenty of justifiably mad people who can get together and protest our crooked elected officials at every public/private event, restaurant visit and other social parties that these politicians go to. Their making our lives horrible with unnecessary development, illegal eminent domain procedures for the mayor’s developer pals, taxes, fees, etc. Saw a drawing that had a standing mouse (with backside facing the reader) a large golden Eagle diving toward the mouse who had his arm/hand extended out towards the Eagle, mouse giving the finger toward the bird with caption below saying “Last act of defiance” – hopefully a similar action will fall upon
the 2 legged rats on Bacon Hill.