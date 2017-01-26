I’d Like to Thank the ASCATDEMY

~Photos by Jason Corey
Mayor Joseph Curtatone and State Representative Denise Provost were the keynote speakers for the evening. Both emphasized the importance free speech and accountability and lauded the community center’s role in those arenas. And the first award of the night went to Mayor Curtatone for his leadership and the stand Somerville has taken as a Sanctuary City.
Highlights included Boston Free Radio (BFR) Station Manager and Youth Outreach Coordinator, Heather McCormack recognizing SCATV Volunteer of the Year, Fallon Leigh O’Brien and BFR Volunteer of the Year, Dan Burke. And Executive Director, Brian Zipp recognized the JoJo LaRiccia for her community media work that goes back to 1986 with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
As for the Ascatdemy Awards, veteran host Joe Lynch (and winner for Best Informational Show: Greater Somerville) teamed up with SCATV newcomer Ken McIntyre (winner Best New SCATV Show: Ken McIntyre – Heavy Leather Topless Dance Party) to present the “Prospeys.” This is the name given to the Oscar-inspired statuettes that artist and staffer Dave Ortega drew up, that incorporates the Prospect Hill tower topped off with a microphone. In fact, Somerville High School’s Fabville adapted Ortega’s artwork to 3-D print actual statuettes that were handed out.
Here’s the full run-down of awards and recipients:
Best Live TV Show: Dead Air Live (Ricardo Pineta & Charlie Tesch)
Best Radio Music Show: Joe Vig’s Pop Explosion (Joe Viglione)
Best Radio Talk show: Listen Linden (Linden Marno-Ferree)
Best Collaborative Project: Beyond Boston (Jason Prema of BINJ (Boston Inst. for Nonprofit Journalism)
Best Arts and Culture Program: Fallon’s Daily Toast (Fallon O’Brien)
Best BFR On-Air Ensemble Cast: Isabel Guittierez and Charlotte Somerville (Death is the Final Stage of Realizing Things)
Best Advocacy Program: Somerville Overcoming Addiction
Best Youth Created Program: UNews/Villens News Network
Best SCATV special: Hassle 24-Hour Telethon
Innovation award: S’News (Stuart Roelke / Dylan Kaufmann / S’News Crew)
Best BFR Pre-recorded show: Talking Hendrix (Ed Wrobleski)
Best New BFR Radio show: the Pop Culture Experiment (Patrick Garvin)
Diverse Voices Award: The Somerville Line (Yvette Wilks)
Best Children’s Program: Jeff Jam Sing Song Show (Jeff Kaupi)
Best “Out There” BFR Show: Redmilkroe (Rob Rice)
Best Informational Show: Greater Somerville (Joe Lynch)