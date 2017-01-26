I’d Like to Thank the ASCATDEMY

~Photos by Jason Corey



Thursday, January 19, marked the 2017 Annual Meeting and Awards event for Somerville Community Access TV (SCATV). Held at their studios at 90 Union Sq., it was an opportunity to recognize community support for free media and free expression, as well as a celebration of the accomplishments of the area’s media makers.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone and State Representative Denise Provost were the keynote speakers for the evening. Both emphasized the importance free speech and accountability and lauded the community center’s role in those arenas. And the first award of the night went to Mayor Curtatone for his leadership and the stand Somerville has taken as a Sanctuary City.

Highlights included Boston Free Radio (BFR) Station Manager and Youth Outreach Coordinator, Heather McCormack recognizing SCATV Volunteer of the Year, Fallon Leigh O’Brien and BFR Volunteer of the Year, Dan Burke. And Executive Director, Brian Zipp recognized the JoJo LaRiccia for her community media work that goes back to 1986 with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As for the Ascatdemy Awards, veteran host Joe Lynch (and winner for Best Informational Show: Greater Somerville) teamed up with SCATV newcomer Ken McIntyre (winner Best New SCATV Show: Ken McIntyre – Heavy Leather Topless Dance Party) to present the “Prospeys.” This is the name given to the Oscar-inspired statuettes that artist and staffer Dave Ortega drew up, that incorporates the Prospect Hill tower topped off with a microphone. In fact, Somerville High School’s Fabville adapted Ortega’s artwork to 3-D print actual statuettes that were handed out.

Here’s the full run-down of awards and recipients:

SCATV Sanctuary Award: Mayor Joseph Curtatone

BFR Radio Doug Ashford Award: Chris Moriarty

Free Speech Champion Award: Matt McLaughlin

Access Ambassador: Yvette Wilks

Community Partner Award: SCOUT Magazines

SCATV Volunteer Member of the Year: Fallon Leigh O’Brien

Boston Free Radio Volunteer of the Year: Dan Burke

Outstanding Media Producer Award: Dylan Kaufmann

Youth Media Leader: Nate Bogosian

Best Young Producers Award: Brayden Goldstein Gelb and Justin Booth

Intern of the Year: Niko Friehs

BFF Award: Stephanie Hirsch

Lifetime Achievement Award: JoJo LaRiccia

Best New SCATV Show: Ken McIntyre – Heavy Leather Topless Dance Party



Best On-Air Radio DJ: Cole Rosengren

Best Live TV Show Host: Crystal Chandler

Best Live TV Show: Dead Air Live (Ricardo Pineta & Charlie Tesch)

Best Radio Music Show: Joe Vig’s Pop Explosion (Joe Viglione)

Best Radio Talk show: Listen Linden (Linden Marno-Ferree)

Best Collaborative Project: Beyond Boston (Jason Prema of BINJ (Boston Inst. for Nonprofit Journalism)

Best Arts and Culture Program: Fallon’s Daily Toast (Fallon O’Brien)

Best BFR On-Air Ensemble Cast: Isabel Guittierez and Charlotte Somerville (Death is the Final Stage of Realizing Things)

Best Advocacy Program: Somerville Overcoming Addiction

Best Youth Created Program: UNews/Villens News Network

Best SCATV special: Hassle 24-Hour Telethon

Innovation award: S’News (Stuart Roelke / Dylan Kaufmann / S’News Crew)

Best BFR Pre-recorded show: Talking Hendrix (Ed Wrobleski)

Best New BFR Radio show: the Pop Culture Experiment (Patrick Garvin)

Diverse Voices Award: The Somerville Line (Yvette Wilks)

Best Children’s Program: Jeff Jam Sing Song Show (Jeff Kaupi)

Best “Out There” BFR Show: Redmilkroe (Rob Rice)

Best Informational Show: Greater Somerville (Joe Lynch)