2017 SYRF Auction

Somerville Youth and Recreation Foundation (SYRF) is holding its 2017 annual foundation during the month of February. This is a Great Opportunity to Assist the Youth of Somerville. The (SYRF) is hosting an On-Line Auction starting Wednesday, February 1 through February 28.

Auction Items will consist of Boston’s finest hotels gift certificates: 1-2 free nights and possibly a complimentary Breakfast, tickets to entertainment (shows) and professional sporting events (Bruins, Celtics, Patriot’s & Red Sox, etc.), memorabilia, restaurant’s, clothing stores, and spa gift certificates.

This event represents a single fundraiser for the year and all proceeds are put directly to the programs and activities for the kids. Visit the SYRF website at www.SomervilleYouthRecF.org to learn more about the SYRF.

The money donated for each auction item is tax deductible. There is also a link to the Online Auction here.

The Somerville Youth & Recreation Foundation (SYRF) provides Financial Support for Children in Need and specifically specializes in Special Needs and Educational & Recreational Programs for Children.