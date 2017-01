The Somerville High School Girls Varsity Basketball team played Notre Dame Academy – Hingham last Wednesday night, losing with a final score of 23 -51. They picked up a game at home against Malden on Friday, with a winning score of 48-36. This week they played Medford at SHS, Medford won 54 to 38, Friday, January 27 at 7 p.m., they will play Everett at Everett High School.