Celebrating Sister Rachel Ferdinand’s 100 years

By Donald Norton

Last Saturday, Little Sisters of the Poor on Highland Ave. celebrated Sister Rachel Ferdinand’s 100th birthday with a huge party.

Sister Rachel was very pleased to see so many who showed up at her party. Many of her fellow Sisters of The Poor from around New England were present to offer their regards.

Sister Rachel entered the convent in 1943 and has been here in Somerville now for 37 years, serving the community on Highland Ave.

Together with many of her many friends who showed up were Mother Maureen and Mother Provencal, with about 75 other attendees who filled the dining hall.

Ward 3 Alderman Bob McWatters, who is a big supporter of the order, presented Sister Rachel with a citation from himself and Board of Alderman President William A. White Jr. acknowledging her dedication and efforts here in the community.