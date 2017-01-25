Sen. Tim Kaine visits Tufts University

By Charles Lane

Tim Kaine, the 2016 Vice Presidential nominee and U.S. Senator (D-Va.), visited Tufts University this past Monday morning, January 22.

Sen. Kaine participated in a conversation with Alan Solomont, dean of Jonathan M. Tisch College for Civic Life and former U.S. ambassador to Spain and Andorra, about the 2016 presidential campaign, his career in public service, and how he and his colleagues in the Senate will approach the next four years.

Sen. Kaine encouraged the crowd of Tufts students, staff and faculty to stay engaged, and to consider their roles as voters and public servants while positively channeling their energies to issues most important to them.

Among the topics addressed, Sen. Kaine discussed the 2016 presidential race and his disappointment at outcome. He added his thoughts on the confirmation hearings and the role of the Senate minority. He also touched upon the need for increased voter turnout.

Sen. Kaine took questions from students in the audience about his faith, progressive politics, how Democrats will function in the Senate, and offered advice to students seeking careers in public service.

The entire 42-minute conversation is on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6Jtmkrhh3k&feature=youtu.be, and is available for download at this link: https://tuftsemc.box.com/shared/static/hij63ogpxi3o61bl2ncbfo5nf5jn00ks.mp4

— Photos by Alonso Nichols, Tufts University.