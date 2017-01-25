Our View of the Times – January 25

It’s an old problem that never seems to find a solution … as unbelievable as that may be.

Once again the city is pressing to get some action from the state – or wherever it can – so that a sound wall can be put up along the stretch of Interstate 93 that runs into Somerville.

This is a laudable effort, to say the least, but how often have we heard the talk but no one bothers to walk the walk? In the end we end up getting nowhere.

Finally though, the sabre rattling is beginning to sound more convincing, and maybe – just maybe – some real action may be taken to get this project underway and pushed through to completion.

If our neighbors in Medford and elsewhere can do it then we certainly can. All it takes is the will to keep nagging the holders of the purse strings until they finally give in, either out of compassion for our needs or to get us out of their hair. Either way is fine, too. Let’s just get it done.

Of course, the issue goes well beyond the inconvenience of road noise. Pollution from fine particulates in the air pose a genuine threat to the health and wellbeing of all of us, not just those who happen to live or work near the highway. This stuff travels.

So the time is right to strike while the iron is hot. City leaders have asked the public to help by contacting state officials who have the power to help get this done and let them know how important it is.

With all the funds flying around for the Green Line Extension and whatnot, there must be a little left for us to wet our beaks and do what must be done.