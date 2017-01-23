Obituary: Susan M. (Franklin) Wallace

Susan M. (Franklin) Wallace, a 6 year resident of Burlington and former 30 year resident of Marshfield and longtime resident of Somerville, entered into eternal life suddenly on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at her home in Burlington. She was 60 years old.

Susan was born in Providence, Rhode Island on January 22, 1956, a daughter of the late Ralph Franklin and Elaine (Fournier) Franklin. She grew up in Somerville where she was educated in the Somerville Public School system and graduated from Somerville High School in 1974. Susan was a hairdresser for over 30 years and for 6 years she owned her own hair salon in the Brant Rock section of Marshfield. Susan enjoyed spending time at the beach and doing crafts and was always interested in her jewelry.

Susan is the loving companion of Neil E. Gillis. She is the devoted mother of Michael Wallace, Kenneth Wallace and Stacey Wallace. She is the loving Grandmother to James, Joseph and Nicole. She is the beloved twin sister of Jeanne Guell and sister of Lorraine Frisina, Katherine Cremin, Paul Mathis and the late Richard Fournier. She is the dear aunt of Christine Cremin and the late Deanna Cremin and also many other nieces and nephews. She is also the dear great-aunt to Quinten Cremin.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Susan’s visiting hours on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon with her Funeral Service at 11:30 A.M. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown. Her burial is private.