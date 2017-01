Local chefs are cooking to turn up the heat on domestic violence!

Sample chili from many local restaurants and chefs and cast your vote for Crowd Favorite! Our friends at Just Add Cooking are sponsoring this year’s Chili Cook-Off in a very special way! The Crowd Favorite Chili will be featured in a Just Add Cooking box this spring, and hundreds of home cooks around Boston will be making it in their kitchens. Plus, $1 from each box sold that week will go to RESPOND. Be there to cast your vote for Crowd Favorite!