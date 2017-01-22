Malden man charged in connection with Somerville stabbing

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon announced that Dwayne Williams, 31, of Malden, has been arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old Somerville man.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 20, Somerville Police were dispatched to Broadway in the area of North Street in Somerville after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed. Upon arrival police found a 28-year-old male suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation into this matter suggests that the victim and the defendant were known to each other and had been seen by witnesses arguing prior to the altercation.

Somerville Police, working in collaboration with the Medford Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, subsequently identified Williams as the alleged attacker and placed him under arrest without incident in Medford at approximately 1:45 p.m. the same day.

Williams will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Monday, January 23.