Personal Property Inspections begin Monday, January 23

Personal Property Inspections (equipment used in the conduct of business) will begin on Monday, January 23 and continue for approximately three months. The Assessing Office Personal Property consultant will be visiting new businesses as well as approximately 1/3 of existing businesses to inventory equipment used in the conduct of business. Representatives of Real Estate Research Consultants (RRC) will be in the field with identification and the Assessors’ ask for and appreciate your cooperation. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Assessing at 617 625-6600 x3100.