Community Game Show

Stop by the Highlander Cafe at Somerville High School, 81 Highland Ave., January 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Be part of a fun and interactive experience learning about the results of the 2016 Student Health Survey taken by Somerville High School Students. Get to know the results first hand and be the first to give ideas on how to enhance the youth programming around prevention around the City of Somerville.