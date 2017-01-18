Newstalk – January 18

This Thursday, January 19, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., you are invited to attend SCATV’s annual meeting and ASCATDEMY Awards event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the member meeting and followed by the Member Awards Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will be hosted by the ever-fabulous duo, Ken and Joe Lynch. The main order of business will be the election of four SCATV members to their board. These are three-year terms, with the opportunity for a subsequent term re-election. Submitted information from nominees will be shared on SCATV’s website beginning January 4 in preparation for membership voting on the 19th. The remainder of the evening of January 19, is for recognizing and celebrating the achievements and accomplishments of the radio and television productions, SCATV and BFR producers and talent, and Community Media Supporters who all help make the Commonwealth’s oldest cable access center the vibrant, beloved community asset that it continues to be today. This is a chance for media makers to reconnect with each other, acknowledge and support the work of one’s peers, and to eat and have some fun. They are wishing all a safe and happy new year. They look forward to seeing you there.

*********************

You are invited to the best inauguration party this Friday night at Sally O’Brien’s Pub, 335 Somerville Avenue. It’s going to be huge! They are bringing in the Rockettes (one of them), The Mormon Tabernacle Choir (two of them) and many many other powerful artists have agreed to this honor. Ted Nugent has asked to perform, and I think they will have him. They are going to make Sally’s great again and what better way than with a tremendous Irish Band, who we must tell you are all citizens of this great country of O’Briens. You know you must have heard of them, they are really really fantastic. No cover charge! They’ll pay for it later.

*********************

Happy birthday to a few of our friends and fellow Villens here this week: Happy birthday to a great lady and retired school teacher, Marion Joyce. We hope she has a great birthday for herself with her many friends and family. She was a teacher at the high school. Some of us remember her back in the 60’s when she first started as a teacher up there. A nice lady and dedicated to her profession and, of course, a smile all the time. Happy birthday this week to attorney and local guy Bob Daut. Happy birthday wishes also to Phil Forsyth, who grew up here in Somerville and went into the military. We thank him for his service. We hope he has a great birthday as well.

*********************

Happy birthday to our great City of Somerville. This year we are celebrating 175 years since breaking away from Charlestown, when we were referred to as Charlestown Beyond the Neck! The city will be planning some events this year in celebration, watch for updates as we go along.

*********************

Somerville Rotary celebrates 93 years of service to the city and it is looking for some new members. Rotary is a service club for businesses and local non-profits. Somerville Rotary meets at 12:15 p.m. every Tuesday at the Holiday Inn. If you’d like to find out more about Rotary and what it does here both in the city and internationally, go to the their website at www.somervillerotary.org.

*********************

Condolences to the family and friends of Sal DiDomenico who passed away this week. A Somerville guy who moved to FLA. We extend our sympathy to all his many family and friends. Visiting hours at Doherty’s are this Thursday, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

*********************

Pat Reardon, a local Somerville lady, retired Somerset Bank manager and Past President of Somerville Rotary has been ill and we send our warmest regards for a fast get-back-on-your-feet and back-to-normal. Pat is a great lady, loved by many here in the city. She and her husband Joe live in the Magoun Square area and are known all across the city.

*********************

Our good friend Charlie Chisholm is still over at MGH. Major surgery was just completed and some more to come to get him back on his feet. Not a great place to spend extended time, in the hospital, so we hope he gets better soon.

*********************

There’s a new website in town. Check it out at www.somervillema.com. The Somerville Times is on the site. Also check out www.medfordma.com. Someone asked online why we keep these two websites in Newstalk. We guess it’s because we like them.

*********************

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The same goes for this in Newstalk. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

*********************

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue donuts is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.

*********************

Campaigns are starting. We hear that one candidate is already having a fundraiser to challenge the Alderman At Large, and there might be more than three new challengers to the incumbent. We even hear that in Ward 1 there is a person seriously considering a run. Ward 5 is another, and in Ward 7 we hear that someone … names to follow as they consider it. We are sure that others will be declaring very shortly. In order to effectively run a campaign a potential candidate should be making their presence known shortly. If you’re considering running let us know, unless we hear before you tell us!

*********************

Playworks seeks volunteers from the age 50+ generation to work with children ages 5-12 as Assistant Recess Coaches in our Somerville partner schools. Volunteers must be able to commit to mid-day school recess, volunteering at least once a week and for the bulk of the school year. By becoming a Playworks volunteer, you would become a vital member of a school’s recess team by assisting with recess games and act as an informal role model or “grandparent figure” to children ages 5-12. Be part of a national movement where adults across the country are using recess as a way to make a positive impact on the lives of children and promote healthy relationships. Please contact: Ann at Playworks 617-708-1734. Website: Playworks.org/volunteer (click on programs).

*********************

Somerville History Trivia game and Audrey Ryan at Aeronaut Brewing Co. Duck Village Stage Series takes place Wednesday, January 18. 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Learn a little about Somerville’s past (or just hang out and enjoy the fun) at Somerville History Trivia Night, co-sponsored with the Somerville Museum. Win history-related prizes. No historical knowledge required. 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.: The Union Square Playlist presents singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Audrey Ryan. Ryan has practiced in the former American Tube Works building at 440 Somerville Avenue since 2004. She also produces a series of concerts by local and touring musicians in her practice space and has been nominated for multiple Boston Music Awards. Ryan’s most recent EP is Let’s Go to the Vamp and her music has been heard on a variety of television shows including Glee and Teen Mom. The Pittsburgh City Paper says, “Because Audrey Ryan’s songwriting is so good, even if she is pulling and tugging on an accordion or picking on a banjo and stomping her tambourine adorned foot, the music is just as moving live as it is on her phenomenal album.” For more information visit www.audreyryan.com.