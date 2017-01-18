A new push by the city for sound barriers along I-93

By Jim Clark

At the last Regular Meeting of the Somerville Board of Aldermen last Thursday, a resolution was put forward by Ward 1 Alderman Matthew McLaughlin and the entire Board that the Administration advocate for sound barriers along I-93 in East Somerville to help reduce air pollution by up to 50 percent.

Speaking in favor of the resolution, McLaughlin said, “Everyone here is aware of the need for sound barriers along I-93. Probably the greatest injustice ever done to this city was I-93 cutting through Somerville and through Winter Hill, and the resulting air pollution which is statistically proven to cause cancer in these neighborhoods. It is the basis for the reason we’re supposed to get the Green Line. However, because of all the changes in the city, the Wynn casino coming, economic development, the Green Line does not guarantee that pollution mitigation will happen in East Somerville.

McLaughlin went on to express his disappointment that there have been no results from the state and that he was resubmitting the resolution and also making an appeal to the public for support for the resolution.

“I put out for people to call Governor Baker and to call MassDOT and I was proud to hear that MassDOT was quite angry at the amount of calls they got and said who was responsible for this,” McLaughlin continued. “So I’ll take that as a badge of honor.”

McLaughlin added that anyone who was interested in expressing their opinions on the matter can call MassDOT at 781-641-8300 and Governor Baker’s office at 617-725-4005 and demand sound barriers at I-93.

A moment of levity lightened the presentation when Board President William A. White Jr. asked McLaughlin if he had the governor’s home number.

Ward 2 Alderman Maryann M. Heuston suggested that the state delegation be asked to press the matter on the state level. “Since our state delegation has been so effective with the Green Line, I think we would be remiss if we didn’t include our state delegation to go to bat for us on this,” said Heuston. “Because I recall Alderman Sullivan has been for awhile asking for these barriers for noise. So, it’s been a long-standing request, and I think our state delegation should be included in the phone calls.”

Alderman White suggested that the entire Board be included in sponsoring the resolution, noting that the issue has been addressed by the Board as a whole for many years.

Alderman-At-Large Dennis M. Sullivan spoke to the issue as well saying, “I drive by on 93 every day on my way to work – 93 South, going to work – and I look at the fence that is falling down.”

Sullivan reported that a permanent fence was recently put up during the holidays, but he challenged those present at the meeting to name a particular neighborhood that had been impacted more severely that the Nunnery Grounds.

“I travel around the state a lot with my job,” Sullivan continued, “Wakefield, Medford, they’ve got big walls constructed.” He pointed out that the impacted neighborhoods in those cities were farther away from the highway than the affected areas in Somerville.

Sullivan summed up by saying, “We need to get it done. We’re an environmentally challenged community and this is just another example that we need to get going on this and we need strong representation at the state level.

The matter was referred the Committee on Public Health and Public Safety and a copy of the resolution sent to the members of the Somerville state delegation.