Our View of the Times – January 18

The annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day reminds us of the importance of tolerance and embracing diversity in this modern age, just as it was in the days when Dr. King walked among us.

The civil rights movement of the 60s may seem like a distant and detached part of American history for some, perhaps as remote as the civil war itself in the minds of the young who did not live in that time. And yet, there was never a time in our history when the principles involved in that struggle are more relevant and meaningful than today, and even more so as we step forward into the future.

The great melting pot that is at the heart of the American dream is constantly tasked with the challenge of people of mixed racial, ethnic, and national identity blending and working together as equal partners with a common goal: to live freely and prosper in a land still stands as the best possible hope for so many.

As we all strive to surmount the wearisome onus of turning back the economic downturn that has kept many down over the past few years, and at the same time celebrate all that is good and count our blessings each day, the great equalizer remains in effect. We recognize and embrace the common humanity in all of us.

The tireless efforts of those like Dr. King helped to teach us the importance of knowing these things. As we acknowledge and celebrate the man this week, let us take time to consider what has taken place in this country since he was taken from us. We are a better society now, and that should never be taken for granted. We are indeed “One Somerville.”