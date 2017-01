The Somerville High School Girls Varsity Basketball team played Saugus last Wednesday, January 11 at Saugus and lost 43-61. They played Everett high at home on Friday, January 13 and lost 32–58. The game was neck and neck during the first two periods, but Everett picked up their game at the end. The team next plays Notre Dame Academy in Hingham on Wednesday, January 18 and Medford High at home on Tuesday, January 24.