Legislative Matters Committee to discuss side-guards for city vehicles

By Joe Ruvido

The Board of Aldermen Legislative Matters Committee will discuss the next iteration of cyclist and pedestrian safety for the city’s non-automobile users: truck side-guards.

A proposed ordinance sponsored by Ward Six Alderman Lance Davis and Ward 5 Alderman Mark Niedergang would require the city to procure vehicles with the side-guards and crossover mirrors designed to prevent collisions.

Speaking in favor of the measure, Engineer Alex Epstein noted that cities as far-flung as London to neighboring Cambridge have imposed similar measures. “This is the low-hanging fruit,” said Epstein, noting that London has recorded a 20% drop in pedestrian and cyclist deaths since implementing the rules in 1986.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board the side-guards reduce the space between a vehicle’s underside and the road, allowing a maximum of 13.8” of open room between the vehicle and the ground. Their purpose is to prevent cyclists, pedestrians, and even smaller motor vehicles from going underneath a truck after a side impact. Convex and cross-over mirrors can reduce the number of blind spots for the operators of large trucks.

Supporters argue that the side-guards would help prevent deaths to cyclists like Alex Weigl, who was killed when a tractor-trailer took an illegal right turn in May of 2016. Weigl, who was in a bike lane and had a green light, was crushed by the truck’s tires when he slid underneath the vehicle’s cargo bed, according to a WBUR article on the accident.

Companies such as Airflow Deflector and Seven Hills Engineering already install the side guards on trucks in Boston and New York. A document on the City of Boston website lists a national average cost of a side-guard installation of $847 dollars, but notes that the actual cost in Boston per vehicle was around $1200 dollars.

Ward 2 Alderman Maryann Heuston spoke in support of the proposed ordinance. “There are so many experts within our community that can bring expertise and guidance on issues,” said Heuston, lauding the detailed presentation by Epstein. There was no opposition to the proposal voiced at the meeting. The Legislative Matters Committee will next meet on Thursday January 19.