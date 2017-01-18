Homemade Croutons

Once you make these, you will never purchase croutons from a store again! In just a few minutes of preparation and a trip to the oven, you will have the most delicious, crunchy bits to top your salad or soups. Feel free to customize with your own preferences of spices and herbs. Any choice of bread can be used. I used day old sourdough for these.

8 Cups cubed bread 1/2″ X 1/2″

4 Oz Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1-1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Onion Powder

1/8 cup Dried Parsley Flakes

2 tsp Dried Thyme

1-1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground Black Pepper

1/4 tsp Rosemary Powder or 1 tsp regular dried, chopped Rosemary

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, blend all the ingredients, except for the cubed bread. Once completely blended, add the cubed bread and gently toss to coat all pieces. Bake in a large, lined baking sheet for 25-30 min, or until crisp and well browned. Let cool for a couple of hours, then place in an airtight container. They can be stored for up to 8 weeks. That’s if they last that long. Serves 6-8.

Visit Dorothy’s website at http://ddimarzo2002.wix.com/thymethief.