Need to relax? Float is the place to go

By Manna Parker

Float is a unique business in Magoun Square that specializes in sensory deprivation tanks. Float claims their tanks can relieve anxiety, insomnia, and pain, as well as improve your creativity.

Floating is a rising fad in the alternative medicine world right now, but in fact, sensory deprivation tanks were developed by John C. Lilly in 1954. The tank itself is lightless, soundproof, and filled with salt water at body temperature. As Lilly said about isolation tanks, “For a businessperson, a scientist, a professional of any sort, this is a boon: to be able to think, free of physical fatigue of the body. The method allows one to become free within a few minutes.”

I decided to buy a session to find out how it feels to experience a sensory deprivation tank, with the words of John C. Lilly in the back of my mind. Although I attempted to go in without any expectations, even after researching the tanks beforehand, I was rather excited about the potential to achieve an altered state of consciousness while in the tank.

Upon arriving at Float, I was greeted by a friendly attendant who explained the process to me. He then left me to undress, shower, and get into the tank. There are four tanks at float, two different types – one with a high ceiling and one that was more enclosed. Each of the tanks and shower is in its own separate room for complete privacy. I chose the one with the higher ceiling.

At first when I got in the tank, I had trouble becoming completely comfortable right away. It took some trial and error to figure out the best way to lie in the tank. After I became relaxed however, I noticed my thoughts began to float away, and my body faded from my conscious thoughts. I was left floating, completely relaxed and in a trance like state.

After my ninety-minute session was complete, I showered and dressed. I found myself feeling quite sleepy and peaceful, so I headed to a back sitting room where I sat with tea and a blanket and contemplated awhile before leaving.

Although I do not feel I achieved an altered state of consciousness, overall I found the experience both relaxing and enlightening. Floating also left me craving more; as soon as I got out of the float tank, I wanted to get back in. I made another appointment with the strong desire to follow up on my curiosity and perhaps improve on my last visit.

If you also want to try floating in a sensory deprivation tank, you can find Float at 515 Medford Street in Somerville or you can book an appointment online at www.floatboston.com.