Excerpts from Alderman at Large and Board President William A. White Jr.’s Mid-term speech

By William A. White Jr.

The following are excerpts from Alderman White’s speech delivered at the Board of Aldermen Organizational Meeting on Monday, January 9, 2017 in the Aldermanic Chambers:

The developments in Washington, D.C. teach us that there are many factors that may have a drastic impact on our programs and finances but are beyond our control. So as we move forward in debating the very important financial and development issues that face us, we must keep this fundamental fact of life in mind.

It doesn’t mean that we all better hide under our desks and quake in fear but it also means that we can’t risk the City’s future on a roll of the dice. Not that anyone here would propose either alternative.

Facing these challenges, we have a Board that is well equipped to exercise its role in City government. Let me explain why. One of the strengths of this Board is its committee system. Based on the emails and telephone calls that I receive and from comments that folks make when I talk to them on the street or in the supermarket, many don’t seem to realize that most of the work that this Board performs is done in its committee meetings. That is where most proposed financial and legislative matters are discussed and deliberated over – many times for months and sometimes for years.

Usually, only those items that favorably pass through the committee process are actually voted on by the Board at the Thursday meetings that people see on TV or that are reported in the papers. If they don’t pass through the committee process, they are usually placed on file or withdrawn. There is no obvious NO vote at an alderman meeting.

So I fear that because of the way our meetings are covered, some of our residents sometimes think that this Board acts as a rubber stamp because they are not aware of the items that the Board does not pass, nor are they aware of those items that are refined or the financial items that may not be approved or have their amounts reduced while they go through the committee process.

Unlike the US Congress, where the parties relish drawing lines in the sand with nothing passing, we try to work cooperatively with the administration and come up with solutions to the problems facing our City. Let’s look at some examples:

During the past couple of years, the Board expressed concern over the proposed taking of real estate for the construction of a fire station on Somerville Avenue, so this item did not move forward. We all recognize the need for a new fire station, so we will work cooperatively with the administration in finding a solution that does not require the taking of real estate by eminent domain.

There are also bonding requests that had been submitted to the Finance Committee that were not approved. Some are being refined. So, trust me, for those who think that their real estate taxes are too high, if this Board were only a rubber stamp, those taxes would be higher.

Likewise, this Board was presented with the proposed zoning overhaul for the entire City. The Board expressed strong concerns about many of its provisions, but we didn’t simply vote it down and forget about it. Instead, we are working with the City’s Planning staff towards the submission of a new zoning proposal which we hope will meet our concerns.

Similarly, we are addressing the proposed rezoning of Union Square that is currently before us with the same oversight. I want to commend Alderman Davis, our only freshman alderman last year, [and he is the only alderman I will mention by name because of that freshman status] who as Chair of the Land Use Committee has presided over all of the meetings relating to the new zoning for the entire City and for Union Square, and has run a very open and inclusive process for public participation and in depth analysis by the Board.

And folks shouldn’t think that our Board is merely reactive to items that are submitted to us by the administration. I would like to discuss some of the accomplishments of the Board on its own items. Last year this Board approved 6 ordinances or amendments to existing ordinances that addressed a number of quality of life issues that had been presented to us by residents such as:

allowing the Board of Health to regulate dogs on dining premises with outdoor seating; regulating the times that commercial establishments can place trash on sidewalks; regulating the hours that commercial parking lots can be swept; strengthening our demolition ordinance so that residents can be more effectively notified when buildings in their neighborhoods are being demolished; providing for a warning, instead of an immediate fine, for the first offense by folks with overgrown grass or bushes, and restricting construction activities in residential neighborhoods during early hours

We also amended two existing ordinances to give the Board of Aldermen approval authority for increases in water and sewer rates after public notice and we approved an ordinance to establish a senior citizen water and sewer rate discount program.

We also worked with the administration to make some changes and passed our revised Pay to Play Ordinance which provides for one of the strictest regulations of contributions by developers and others doing business with a city in the entire country.

And, when 11 registered voters with an accompanying petition from 511 residents exercised their right to submit a proposed zoning amendment for inclusionary housing, this Board spent many hours in meetings, working to refine that proposed ordinance. The end result was an ordinance that will not only increase the total amount of affordable units that will be constructed in the City, but, for the first time adds a new tier of affordable housing for moderate and middle income families who are being priced out of Somerville.

And, in addition to doing all of these tasks, the members of the Board of Aldermen submitted 621 orders and resolutions last year to address issues presented to us by residents. These, together with the items submitted by the administration, were addressed at 141 committee meetings, plus we had 30 regular and special meetings of the Board of Aldermen. Those numbers do not include the numerous neighborhood and civic meetings that aldermen attend.

In addition to the proposed zoning overhauls that I mentioned earlier, based on our discussions on the Green Line Extension, we can expect substantial bonding requests from the administration. It is important to note that the proposed zoning that will be submitted to us will incorporate concepts that are novel in this state and in most of the country. I anticipate that the bonding requests, when combined with our existing debt, will be of a total amount that is unprecedented in our City’s history.

We have 11 members, each with an individual view and philosophy who will decide these items. In order for any of these zoning or bonding requests to pass, 8 out of the 11 members will have to approve them. The state was wise to require these 8 votes out of 11 on issues that can impact the fundamental nature of our City. I can make no promises or predictions about the outcome of these items nor would it be appropriate for me to do so. I will never claim that I speak for any member of the Board of Aldermen on any issue that is before the Board.

All I can do is promise that I will do my best as President to insure that the Mayor has a fair opportunity to present his requests to the Board, that all members of the Board have the opportunity to pose all of their questions and receive thorough answers and information in response, and, most importantly, that all members of our community have an opportunity to weigh in on these issues, especially at appropriate public hearings.

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)