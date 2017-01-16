Tufts University employees give grants to 13 programs in Somerville

The Tufts Neighborhood Service Fund (TNSF) committee recently awarded $5,405 in grants to 13 programs in Somerville. TNSF collects donations from university employees throughout the year and then awards grants to community-based, charitable organizations that serve Tufts’ host communities (Medford; Somerville; Grafton; and Boston’s Chinatown, Fenway, and Mission Hill neighborhoods) and actively engage Tufts volunteers in their work.

A committee comprised of Tufts administrators, faculty and staff meets annually to review proposals and select grant recipients. In 2016, there was a total of approximately $19,046 available to distribute through TNSF. The committee received 55 proposals, and selected 36 programs and projects for awards. Members of the TNSF committee base their decisions on a desire to address the most pressing needs in the communities and to encourage expanded involvement of Tufts volunteers.

The Somerville grant recipients for 2016 are:

Boys & Girls Club – $250 for their video club to produce a documentary

Caspar – $1,000 for bedsheets and other shelter supplies

Catholic Charities – $500 to make improvements in a women’s shelter common area

Center for Arts at the Armory – $100 in supplies for Expressive Explorers

Groundwork Somerville – $325 to provide intergenerational mentoring support for farmers

Mystic Learning Center – $250 in supplies for Mystic Kids Garden

Respond – $250 in toys and book for the shelter’s children’s learning center

Somerville Center for Adult Learning (SCALE) – $400 in support for students to help start savings accounts

Somerville Food Security Coalition – $480 in supplies for “Come to the Table” and other community meals

Somerville High School Chemistry Outreach – $100 in supplies

Somerville Homeless Coalition – $750 to provide furniture for their relocated food pantry

Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services – $500 to provide emergency and weekend meals for homebound seniors

Welcome Project – $500 for multilingual restaurant business development programs

Award grants were also made to organizations in Tufts’ host communities of Medford, Grafton, and the Boston neighborhoods of Chinatown and Mission Hill.

“Our host communities play an essential part in Tufts’ mission as a university,” said Tufts University President Anthony Monaco, speaking at an award ceremony to honor the grant recipients on Jan. 13. “Our commitment to active citizenship is an essential part of Tufts’ DNA, alongside education and research. We can’t fulfill that commitment without close partnerships with our communities and the non-profit organizations supported by these awards.”

TNSF is a giving option of the annual Tufts Community Appeal (TCA), in which the university encourages its employees to contribute to charitable organizations at the regional, national and international levels. The TCA unites faculty and staff across all campuses of the university, and demonstrates the support the Tufts community for local and global efforts. It reflects the university community’s belief that individual action can make a difference in the world.

Questions regarding the Tufts Neighborhood Service Fund can be directed to the Office of Government and Community Relations at Tufts University online, or by phone at 617-627-3780.