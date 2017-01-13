Friends of Charlene Harris set up fundraiser

This fundraiser is being created to assist Charlene Harris and her family while she fights her battle against cancer. Charlene Harris served as Ward 4 School Committee person for many years.

There isn’t anyone who has known Charlene through work, sports, charities, or as a student who hasn’t been positively impacted by her generous and giving personality. In the time that she worked in Somerville she has gone above and beyond for students in the city. The positive impact on these young adults has been immeasurable and now her family could benefit from our helping hand.

The self-proclaimed Wicked Witch of Somerville could use our help during these times so please give what you can and spread the message to anyone you know. Thank you for your help.

Click here to donate.