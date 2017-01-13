‘Ambient’ at Somerville’s Washington Street gallery

In Washington Street’s new show, Ambient, visual art reflects the co-incidence experimental music residency hosted by Non-Event and held in the Washington Street gallery.
In conjunction with the weeklong event led by invited guest artist Michael Pisaro, the visual artists of Washington Street are interpreting the term “ambient.” Represented media include painting, sculpture, photography, drawing, embroidery, and installation.
Jill Comer’s sculptural installation draws on meaningful symbols from her life; Jesse Kenas Collins and Mitch Shiles have created near-invisible installations that you might overlook. Lee Kilpatrick is exhibiting personal panoramic photography, and Gretchen Graham is working with color photography rather than with her usual black and white. Athena Moore’s book-based sculpture draws on her bookbinder training, while Lauren Leone and Sally Scopa exhibit some of the larger pieces, embroidery and oil pastels, respectively.
Participating Artists:
Jill Comer
Gretchen Graham
Jesse Kenas Collins
Lee Kilpatrick
Lauren Leone
Athena Moore
Sally Scopa
Mitch Shiles
http://www.coincidenceresidency.com
Ambient, a group exhibition featuring new work by Washington Street artists
Washington Street gallery
January 14-29, 2017
OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, January 14, 7:00-9:00 p.m.
ON VIEW: January 14-29, Saturdays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment
321 Washington Street
Somerville, MA 02143
617 623-5315
CONTACT: gallery321@washingtonst.org
About Non-Event
Non-Event is a Boston-based concert series devoted to the presentation of the finest in experimental, abstract, improvised, and new music from New England and around the world.
Founded in 2001, Non-Event has presented over 275 concerts in and around Boston in a wide variety of venues, from coffee shops, galleries, and loft spaces to former movie palaces, university lecture halls, museums, night clubs, 19th-century ballrooms, a Victorian-era pumping station, and inside Boston’s iconic City Hall.
About Washington Street
Washington Street is a gallery and studio space for more than twenty visual artists, and presents exhibitions, concerts, film series, a regular experimental sound series, and other art initiatives. Washington Street participates in Somerville Open Studios each May.
Washington Street’s gallery and studios are at 321 Washington Street, Somerville, MA, between Union Square and Beacon Street, a five-minute walk from Union Square and a ten-minute walk from Harvard University. Washington Street is near or on the following bus routes: 83, 85, 86, 87, 91, and CT2. Parking is free and ample.