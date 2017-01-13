‘Ambient’ at Somerville’s Washington Street gallery

In Washington Street’s new show, Ambient, visual art reflects the co-incidence experimental music residency hosted by Non-Event and held in the Washington Street gallery.

In conjunction with the weeklong event led by invited guest artist Michael Pisaro, the visual artists of Washington Street are interpreting the term “ambient.” Represented media include painting, sculpture, photography, drawing, embroidery, and installation.

Jill Comer’s sculptural installation draws on meaningful symbols from her life; Jesse Kenas Collins and Mitch Shiles have created near-invisible installations that you might overlook. Lee Kilpatrick is exhibiting personal panoramic photography, and Gretchen Graham is working with color photography rather than with her usual black and white. Athena Moore’s book-based sculpture draws on her bookbinder training, while Lauren Leone and Sally Scopa exhibit some of the larger pieces, embroidery and oil pastels, respectively.

Participating Artists:

Jill Comer

Gretchen Graham

Jesse Kenas Collins

Lee Kilpatrick

Lauren Leone

Athena Moore

Sally Scopa

Mitch Shiles

http://www.washingtonst.org

http://www.coincidenceresidency.com

Ambient, a group exhibition featuring new work by Washington Street artists

Washington Street gallery

January 14-29, 2017

OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, January 14, 7:00-9:00 p.m.

ON VIEW: January 14-29, Saturdays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment

321 Washington Street

Somerville, MA 02143

617 623-5315

CONTACT: gallery321@washingtonst.org

About Non-Event

Non-Event is a Boston-based concert series devoted to the presentation of the finest in experimental, abstract, improvised, and new music from New England and around the world.

Founded in 2001, Non-Event has presented over 275 concerts in and around Boston in a wide variety of venues, from coffee shops, galleries, and loft spaces to former movie palaces, university lecture halls, museums, night clubs, 19th-century ballrooms, a Victorian-era pumping station, and inside Boston’s iconic City Hall.

About Washington Street

Washington Street is a gallery and studio space for more than twenty visual artists, and presents exhibitions, concerts, film series, a regular experimental sound series, and other art initiatives. Washington Street participates in Somerville Open Studios each May.

Washington Street’s gallery and studios are at 321 Washington Street, Somerville, MA, between Union Square and Beacon Street, a five-minute walk from Union Square and a ten-minute walk from Harvard University. Washington Street is near or on the following bus routes: 83, 85, 86, 87, 91, and CT2. Parking is free and ample.