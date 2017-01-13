It has been an exciting and busy season for youth programming at SCATV. Currently they are serving over 30 youth weekly through a combination of in-house workshops, their drop-in Makerspace, and their community partner programming with the Mystic Learning Center and Teen Empowerment. Stay up to date about all other SCATV Youth Media activities and opportunities online!

Next Workshop Wednesday Class: Yo! SCATV Raps: February Vacation, Feb 20-24, 9am-3pm. Do you dream in rhyme? Wanna be the next Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, or Chance the Rapper? It’s time to blow up this February Vacation with Yo! SCATV Raps. Learn the basics of MCing, from delivery to rhyming to mic skills with help from local hip hop recording artists HipStory. Write original lyrics to your own song with a group of fellow artists. Learn how to make beats, edit your music, record your vocals in our studio and then film your very own music video. No one will be turned away for inability to pay. Contact hmack@scatvsomerville.org for scholarship information. Youth in younger grades who express strong interest considered on a case by case basis. Cost: $200 For youth in grades 6+. Register online here!

Disasterpiece Theater Jr. Movie: This event will be held Thursday, January 26th from 5-7pm. We will be screening the Super Mario Brothers movie! (PG, 1993). As always, the movie night is free and there will be free pizza.