Deadline Extended: Somerville Seeking Residents to Advise on Capital Improvement Projects

The City of Somerville is seeking community members to serve on a new community advisory committee to assist in the review and recommendation of capital improvement projects for upcoming fiscal years. The committee, which will comprise five community members, will work with City staff to review and provide feedback and recommendations, on behalf of the entire community, on project prioritization. NOTE: the deadline to apply for this committee has been extended to Tuesday, January 17, by 5 p.m.

Background

The City has historically released a multiyear Capital Investment Plan (CIP) annually that establishes specific timelines for needed capital improvement projects, ranging from annual street and sidewalk repairs to major building and open space improvements to critical infrastructure upgrades. Moving forward, the City will continue to establish specific timelines for critical projects, but will now also work annually with the CIP Advisory Committee to review and prioritize additional projects based on available resources and community needs. All capital projects are submitted to the Board of Aldermen for funding approval.

Qualifications and Requirements

The City is seeking five community members (residents, business leaders, community stakeholders) who have a strong knowledge of the City of Somerville and the interests of the general community, with preferred backgrounds in fields such as urban design, municipal government and/or government management, and capital finance, though all interested community members are encouraged to apply.

Advisory Committee members will be appointed for two- or three-year terms, and will be required to attend regular meetings over the course of several consecutive months each year to meet with City staff, and to discuss projects and create a set of recommendations.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to SomerStat, the Mayor’s Office of Innovation and Analytics, by Tuesday, January 17, at 5 p.m., by emailing Michael Mastrobuoni (MMastrobuoni@somervillema.gov).

The City of Somerville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, disability or any other protected category. Auxiliary aids and services, written materials in alternative formats, and reasonable modifications in policies and procedures will be provided to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities free of charge, upon request.

If you need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures in order to access this program, please contact the ADA Coordinator no later than seven (7) business days before the scheduled event at the address noted below:

Betsy M. Allen

167 Holland Street, Room 207

ballen@somervillema.gov

(617) 625-6600, Ext. 2323 (Voice)

(617) 808-4851 (TTY)