A one-eyed view of how we got here

Conclusion: Reassembling the elephant

*

By William C. Shelton

I began this series with the parable of the blind people describing the elephant. Each has experienced one part of the elephant—leg, torso, tail, tusk, ear—and forcefully argues that the others have it wrong. An elephant is really like, respectively, a tree, wall, snake, stake, or blanket.

So it has been with explanations for November’s national election outcome. Attributions have been made to Russian hacking, the Electoral College, resurgent racism, nativism, “Bernie Bros,” fake news, the failure of identity politics, the FBI Director’s letter, and more.

But as with the elephant, the truth is in the whole. And the whole is not just the sum of the elephant’s parts, but how they interact with each other and with the environment in which it evolved and survives.

So, for example, the talk radio and TV demagogues would be much less effective in an America in which people still found identity and formed opinions within communities. In turn, the economic trends that disintegrated those communities were the same as those that fragmented media and proliferated a multiplicity of mutually exclusive echo chambers.

The essential elements of any system interact with and transform each other over the system’s long-term development. But some elements have greater influence than others, as for example, culture tends to be more adaptive to economic change than the reverse.

What most influenced how America could reach a moment in which its voters elected Donald Trump is conscious choices made by the Democratic Party establishment. Those choices were the logical extension of similar choices that, over a forty-year period, delivered the benefits of production technology and globalization to the wealthiest Americans, and their burdens to working people. Other developed countries have demonstrated that those choices were neither necessary, nor inevitable, nor beneficial to the nation as a whole.

So the 2016 election turned on class-based economic grievances. This was obvious from the early days of the primary election. It is what fueled Donald Trump’s and Bernie Sanders’ insurgencies. Since the Democrats have proclaimed themselves to be the people’s party since 1828, the election should have been theirs to lose.

But while Hillary Clinton’s words paid me-too lip service to Bernie Sanders’ economic-justice policies, her campaign’s deeds illuminated its continuance of the forty-year trend.

Speaking at a Party convention forum in July, Senator Chuck Schumer made it explicit: “For every blue-collar Democrat we will lose in western Pennsylvania, we will pick up two or three moderate Republicans in the suburbs of Philadelphia….The voters who are most out there figuring out what to do are not the blue-collar Democrats. They are the college-educated Republicans or independents who lean Republican in the suburbs.”

Schumer and the Party overlords imagined that the identity groups whom they had cultivated, combined with these college-educated “moderates,” would overwhelm Trump’s “basket of deplorables.” But many Democrats stayed home, and those that did weren’t the much maligned “Bernie Bros.” They were precisely the African Americans, Latinos, and youth whom the Democratic leadership smugly assumed they had locked up.

Over the long term, and in hard times particularly, class trumps identity. And while the Democratic leadership trumpeted an unemployment rate of 4.6%, those voters knew that the low unemployment figure represented how many Americans had given up hope of finding a living-wage job.

Politics that fight economic mistreatment need not conflict with politics that fight identity-group mistreatment. On the contrary, they can be synergistic, drawing strength from solidarity, as Martin Luther King demonstrated. But that requires actually fighting economic injustice instead of colluding with it.

The New York Times ran an illustrative story about four African-American barbers who worked in a Milwaukee shop. All had voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012, but they felt that, “We’re worse off than before.” In 2016, two of them didn’t vote, one voted for himself, and one voted for Bernie Sanders.

Mr. Obama seems to have never understood that the voters who gave him his historic 2008 margin of victory did so because they believed he would reject Clintonian politics. Instead, they got from him more of the same, and a fulsome endorsement of the second-most-disliked presidential candidate in modern history.

Nor did Obama and the Democratic establishment notice that their abandonment of working people gave Republicans a forty-year opportunity to play more effective identity politics with voters who had once been essential to the Democrats’ base.

Democratic apologists’ blaming their loss on racism and xenophobia ignore the reality that many racists and xenophobes supported their Party when it economically supported them. Similarly, FBI Director James Comey’s letter would have little or no impact if voters felt certain that they could rely on Hillary Clinton to fight for their interests. Those voters came to their uncertainty honestly.

Blaming the loss on Russian hackers and WikiLeaks suggests a characteristic lack of shame. After all, what the supposedly neutral Party bosses’ emails revealed was their own collusion in subverting the Democratic candidate who had spent his lifetime fighting for working people.

Blaming the Electoral College is like an athletic team’s blaming the direction of the wind or angle of the sun for their loss. Those are the field conditions under which they must formulate strategy, execute, and win or lose.

Blaming anything other than forty years of bad choices bespeaks self-deception. From Reagan on, Republicans offered more consistent policy proposals and ideology, however much history disproved them. For liberals in post-industrial America to pursue policy that would be consistent with their stated values and goals, they would have to advocate the deep institutional changes that Bernie Sanders calls “democratic socialism.” Their living with such stark dissonance between word and deed requires callous cynicism, or willful ignorance, or self-deception, each of which undermines effectiveness.

Winning elections was always the rationale for Clintonian “triangulation” politics. What they have won is Republican control of all three branches of government, the largest Republican majorities in Congress since 1928, a Republican judiciary that will make case law for two generations, and a sea of red statehouses across America.

If the Democratic Party hopes to be relevant to the lives of most Americans, it must undertake a fundamental paradigm shift. It will need to not only remember its historical reason to exist. It will need to replace its feeble pursuit of incremental benefits, which can always be taken away, with forceful pursuit of increments of power.

Despite the unequivocal discrediting of their paradigm, Democratic Party leaders continue to defend their organizational and ideological positions.

In a column that anticipated this election, I referenced Thomas Kuhn, who popularized the term “paradigm shift” in his great work on the history of scientific revolutions. A key finding of his research bears repeating. Paradigms did not shift because those advocating the new one persuaded those who held the old one. They shifted because those who held the old one died.

Power to the young people who clearly see a fully assembled elephant.