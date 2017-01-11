Happy 175th Birthday, Somerville!

By Jessica Kenney

2017 marks Somerville’s 175th anniversary. This city has developed greatly over the years, and it is indeed a place that deserves celebrating. With its emphasis on community, education, arts, and more, Somerville has proved that the main focus of the city is on its residents; supporting each other and growing the city to be the best it can be.

To take a look back, Somerville was founded in 1842, when separated from Charlestown. Its government and business grew rapidly in the city’s beginning years, but had a slight decline in the 1970s and 80s. However, it built itself back up a few short years later, when beauty salons and real estate offices populated retail spaces.

There was a high demand for housing in the mid-1990s and now this city has developed into a community that highly appreciates the arts and has an effective government. Over the years, Somerville has continued to thrive, and was even named the best-run city in Massachusetts in 2006.

Somerville presents many opportunities for its residents to flourish in the things they are interested in. Perhaps its most impressive point of convergence is on the arts, which is very much overlooked compared to sports or other professions in many cities and towns. Its theaters have hosted many events related to fine arts, and its schools put a focus on them as well.

Recently, a group was developed in Somerville called Somerville Arts for Youth or SAY. Their focus is on giving kids an opportunity to engage in the arts from a young age through theater, singing, and more. They host events to showcase the young students’ talents and encourage them to pursue the things they are passionate about.

This city is also recognized for how effective its government is. Somerville has a Board of Aldermen, which is its legislative branch dealing in a range of issues. Residents are welcome to attend Board of Aldermen meetings to keep up with what is going on in the city and learn about the resolutions of certain issues. There is also an entire section on Somerville’s website that breaks down the roles of the government, their departments, minutes from meetings, committees, and more, to ensure an open relationship with the community and keep everyone in the loop.

It is not just its residents that enjoy this city; people from all over come to Somerville to attend its events, where there is something for everybody. The city offers paint nights, shoe clinics, marriage anniversary luncheons, comedy and trivia nights, tool training classes, and so much more.

Somerville is appreciated all over Massachusetts for its commitment to arts and community, as well as being a place anyone can go to and find something they are interested in.

Happy 175th Birthday, Somerville!