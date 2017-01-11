Mayor talks past, present, future at State of the City address

By Joe Ruvido

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone gave his annual State of the City address on Monday night at City Hall. In attendance were the Board of Aldermen, various public officials, and members of the public who came to hear the mayor summarize past accomplishments and lay out priorities for the 2017 legislative season.

The theme of the mayor’s speech – “resolve” – applies, in his words, not only to serving Somerville but also in continuing Somerville’s liberal policies in the face of opposition from the White House and Congress. “Somerville has become the blueprint for progressive, local government,” bellowed the mayor to the standing-room-only crowd gathered at the Aldermanic Chamber. “Others need to see our resolve in action.”

The mayor folded the Green Line Extension (GLX) in to this point. “Projects like GLX are why we get involved with city government.” To the nominal benefits of the proposed Green Line stations – more accessible to public transit, business development near the new stations – the mayor tied the benefits that the $50 million contribution in funding brings to the city’s overall vision. “We must serve as beacon for diversity and social progress,” said Curtatone.

The mayor listed a litany of accomplishments that have been spearheaded by his administration, which has been in power since January 2004.

The mayor commended city services for fielding over 90,000 calls to 311 in 2016. Diligence in that regard helped name Somerville the 7th most walkable and 4th most bikeable cities in 2016 according to walkscore.com and the League of American Cyclists, respectively. He also applauded the police for a 21% drop in crime, and for nabbing a suspected bank robber who escaped from a prison in Rhode Island last week.

The mayor’s biggest policy pitch in the speech was for the proposed zoning overhaul. The move, according to the mayor, would make much-needed updates to the city’s zoning code allowing it to reach administration goals in areas like affordable housing, open space, and environmental sustainability. Specifically, the overhaul would hold the city to a goal of 20% inclusionary housing, as “only 22 homes in Somerville comply to the current zoning code.” The zoning goals would allow space for athletics and the arts; fields such as the Nunziato Park renovation and studios like Art Farm would typify such endeavors under the plan.

Curtatone expressed his desire to implement a Community Benefits Agreement between citizen groups, the administration, and developers for the Union Square Revitalization project. The CBA would hold all parties accountable to goals similar to those in the zoning overhaul.

Prior to the address, Alderman at Large William White was sworn in for another term as President of the Board. Striking a tone similar to that of the mayor, White reaffirmed Somerville’s status as a sanctuary city and a place that will “protect the rights of all citizens regardless of race, sexual orientation and religion.”

White also said that Somerville will resist efforts by Congress to stall its progress on initiatives such as the plastic bag ban. “With preemption, congress can step in and stop local legislation,” said White after the speech, referring to the ability of Washington to meddle in local matters based on the Constitution’s Commerce Clause. “Nothing should reduce our resolve.”