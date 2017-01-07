Obituary: Robert Johnston

JOHNSTON, Robert – Of Woburn formerly of Somerville January 5, 2017. Beloved husband of the late Claire Johnston. Loving father of Robert T. Johnston and his wife Mary of Wakefield. Brother of Frank Johnston of Bridgeton, ME the late Barbara Wheeler, William, Edward, Wilson, Thomas Johnston and Mary Wiliamson. Brother-In-Law of Earle Tryder of NH.

A Funeral Service will be held for Robert in the Calvary Church United Methodist, 300 Massachusetts Avenue East Arlington, MA, Wednesday morning at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday 4-8. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.



Late Veteran WWII, Marine Corp. Iwo Jima, Bear Hill Golf Club, 33rd Degree Mason Somerville Lodge, Past Board Member Deaconess Abundant Life Community, Concord. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the Deaconess Abundant Life Communities, 80 Deaconess Rd. Concord, MA 01742.