Somerville declares snow emergency effective Saturday, Jan 7 at 10 a.m.

All cars must be moved by 2 p.m. to avoid ticketing and towing. All school and recreation activities will take place as planned.

In accordance with the City’s Snow Emergency Procedures, Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone has declared a snow emergency for the City of Somerville to go into effect at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7. During snow emergencies this season, parking is allowed on the EVEN-numbered side of the street only (unless posted signage states otherwise). Cars not moved by 2:00 p.m. Saturday will be subject to ticketing and towing. Residents unable to find a parking space on the correct side of the street may park in any municipal or school parking lot for the duration of the emergency, but must be moved within two hours of the end of the emergency. Full snow emergency and snow removal policies may be found on the city’s website at www.somervillema.gov/snow.

Again, as a reminder, this is the first winter season where cars must park on the EVEN SIDE of the street (unless otherwise posted). Please review posted signage on your street.

At this time, all recreation and school programming planned for Saturday will continue as planned, and all three branches of the library will remain open. Trash pickup scheduled for Saturday due to this week’s holiday delay will continue as normal.

Residents are also reminded that property owners are responsible for removing snow and ice from sidewalks abutting their property within six daylight hours of the end of snowfall. In cases of extreme snowfall or difficult conditions, the city may extend timelines for snow removal. All changes will be announced in advance.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the city’s alert system to receive notification by phone, email and/or text message in the event of emergencies or with important information for your neighborhood. Residents may also sign up for alerts by calling 311 (617-666-3311 from cell phones or outside the city).

Snow Emergency Policies:

A snow emergency may be declared whenever four or more inches of snow are predicted. City officials closely monitor storm forecasts through various means, and will use all available information to make an informed decision as swiftly as possible. Once a snow emergency has been declared, residents will be notified via multiple lines of communication, including:

Citywide alerts ;

; City Cable TV (Channel 22 for Comcast customers, Channel 13 for RCN customers) and Educational TV (Channel 15);

(Channel 22 for Comcast customers, Channel 13 for RCN customers) and (Channel 15); Local TV, radio and print media;

Postings on City social media feeds, including: Facebook: www.fb.com/SomervilleCity; www.fb.com/311Somerville Twitter : @SomervilleCity; @311Somerville

City website : www.somervillema.gov

Flashing blue lights activated at 22 key intersections in the City (when lights are flashing, a snow emergency is in effect).

Parking Regulations During a Snow Emergency:

Once a snow emergency is declared this season, vehicle owners will have four hours (unless otherwise noted) in which to move their vehicles to the EVEN-numbered side of the street (unless otherwise posted), or they will be ticketed and towed. Municipal and school lots will be made available at no cost to residents during snow emergencies. It is important that vehicles only be parked on one side of the street as noted above to ensure plows can make all roads accessible and safe, particularly for emergency vehicles.